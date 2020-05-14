Walla Walla Public Library closes the book on fines for children

The Walla Walla Public Library will no longer levy fines on overdue children’s books and other children’s media in a decision officials hope marks a new chapter for at least a fifth of young library cardholders.
On Wednesday the Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously to eliminate library fines on children’s items, including audio books and DVDs, and waive existing fines on the items, too.
The decision is intended to make reading more accessible to young people and promote use of the library.
Since the library is closed to the public, no fines have been assessed on any items checked out before the closure under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
The idea of eliminating the fines for children’s books was presented to Council by Library Director Erin Wells.
She said an amnesty period will begin once the library reopens, allowing the return of long overdue items and the elimination of fines on children’s materials.
Accrued fines may take time to be removed from accounts, she said.
“The main reason the library would like to eliminate fines for children’s items is because it creates a barrier for children and families visiting the library,” she said. “Currently, 21% of children with a library card are blocked from using their library due to their library fines.”
Wells said too often people who accrue fines don’t return because they can’t pay. They also do not return the items, creating a problem with both retention of patrons and replacement of materials.
Wells said many other libraries have implemented the new concept.
“We think this is going to bring many people back to the library that haven’t been in for a long time or bring in many residents who we haven’t seen before.”
Last year, library fines on children’s items were about $6,000, an amount Wells believes could be adjusted for the loss.
Councilman Riley Clubb wondered if the library could eliminate fines across the board. But that decision is a little trickier, Wells acknowledged.
Total revenue from fines is about $22,000 a year, she said.
“Ideally, I would love to see us eliminating all fines,” she said.
Council recommended the library and its board explore the possibility of waiving them.