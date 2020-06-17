The Walla Walla Public Library has rolled out curbside pickup service in front of its Poplar Street entrance.
To get library materials, patrons must fill out a pickup request form that can be found on the library’s website under "services," according to a release.
Once complete, patrons will be notified by phone when their orders are ready.
Those reserving items are asked to call ahead to 509-527-4550 to notify staff they will be picking up the materials. Pickups are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Items will be placed on a labeled table under a tent in the Poplar Street parking lot for contactless pickups.
Library staff can place items into vehicles for those needing assistance with lifting or carrying items, a service that should be noted upon the request of materials.
Returned items can be placed in a bin on the labeled pickup table. Patrons are asked to notify staff that they will be returning items. The Alder Street parking lot dropbox and the main entrance dropbox are open 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Thursdays.
Bins will be locked during all other times to allow the materials to be held for a mandated quarantine period. The through-the-wall return slots next to the Poplar Street main entrance are closed.
Those unable to travel to the library may still request home delivery by telephone.