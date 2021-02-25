Pickleball is hot right now, which means it’s hard to find an open court for playing, so the Walla Walla Pickleball Association wants to expand.
The pickleball courts at Pioneer Park opened in 2016. Now the local Pickleball Association has raised about $130,000 to create another eight pickleball courts proposed for constructed at Howard-Tietan Park.
Some of the contractors will be donating their labor to bring down the cost of the project.
The group presented its proposal to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Advisory Board, which unanimously passed a motion supporting the project on Feb. 1. They also sought public feedback from park neighbors who would be affected.
At the Walla Walla City Council virtual work session Monday, the Pickleball Association asked Council for permission to build the courts at the city-owned park and provide funding.
“Having another bank of eight courts will make giving classes, clinics, league play, round-robins and the occasional tournament much more doable,” group President Nancy Kress said.
“It will also make it possible to dedicate a particular court for beginners and skills and drills, something we have not been able to do at pickleball in the park, as there is just too much demand for having all courts in use for open play.”
The courts are proposed for the north end of Howard-Tietan Park, about halfway between Hillbrook and Howard streets, before the ground slopes downhill to Howard Street, according to documents provided by the Walla Walla Pickleball Association.
A few residents were concerned about parking, traffic, tree removal and noise, but most of their feedback was positive, and residents expressed excitement in many letters to the group, Kress said.
The full capacity of the courts could accommodate 32 players, and there are 80 parking spaces available at the park, including street parking, according to the documents.
The Pickleball Association does not anticipate a big increase in traffic, but three young trees would need to be moved.
The proposal includes windscreens on the north and south end fences to block visibility, wind and noise, Kress said.
Some Council members suggested a better location for the courts would be at Eastgate Lions Park to reach residents on the East and West wards.
“I am not fully understanding why all eight would need to be at one park, why we couldn’t put some at Eastgate, possibly Jefferson and or Washington Park,” Council member Steve Moss said.
Kress said that breaking up the courts would not allow for fluidity, moving between courts between games to play with other people, which makes the sport social. It would not allow for classes, tournaments, round-robin (a tournament in which each competitor plays in turn against every other) or league play. It will also be much more expensive.
Mayor Tom Scribner said he wanted to see pickleball courts at Eastgate Lions Park instead.
“From what I know of pickleball demographics, that it probably draws from more center and South Ward residents than East and West Ward residents and I’ve stated to others that I really think we should look seriously at developing pickleball courts in the West Ward or East Ward,” Scribner said.
The East Ward has Eastgate Lions Park, which, on the Southeast location, could accommodate eight courts without having to remove trees and are farther away from homes than at the Howard-Tietan Park location. The park also has restrooms and parking.
“I have some real concerns about the Tietan park location, traffic, parking, that I think would not be nearly as severe in other parks, particularly the Eastgate Lions (Park).”
If funds were available, Council members said they would be in favor of more pickleball courts.
“There are lots of other park-related and rec-related needs that we’ve talked about spending money on ahead of the pickleball courts, so I would be reluctant to jump the pickleball courts ahead of those other needs that have already been identified for which we still do not have adequate funds,” Scribner said.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa said there are more pressing issues not in the budget such as fixing the Senior Center parking lot, costing around $250,000; fixing City Hall seismic deficiencies, costing around a million dollars; and other projects taking precedent at this time.
However, he said, the Council can decide whether they want to fund the project and cut other things out of the budget.
The total cost is estimated to be around $350,000, Kress said.
Council does not make decisions at work sessions, but staff said the issue would be on the agenda April 14, and residents can provide public comment to khill@wallawallawa.gov.