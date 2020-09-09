The city of Walla Walla is offering free landfill disposal and pickup of green waste after Labor Day’s windstorm dropped limbs and other natural debris onto properties.
The city will waive fees for green waste disposal at the Sudbury Landfill so residents can get rid of their storm debris for free, according to a release.
The window for free disposal is through Sept. 21 and is only available to Walla Walla residents for debris caused by the windstorm. Other yard waste, such as lawn clippings and garbage, are not included in the waiver.
Beginning with Wednesday’s garbage route, city street crews will circulate and pick up storm debris from Sept. 14-21.
If residents cannot take their branches to the landfill, they are allowed to pile them in the street in front of their residences, the release stated.
City officials ask residents to keep the gutter clear and put the debris 10 feet away from garbage and recycling cans, vehicles and overhanging branches. They also warn against blocking storm drains, driveways, fire hydrants or bike lanes.
For more information, contact the Street Division office at 509-527-4363.