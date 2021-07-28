The city of Walla Walla expects to learn more in coming days about how its residents want city officials to spend public tax dollars on city streets, as a survey sent out in recent weeks wraps up.
The survey was mailed to around 1,500 people, and the city hopes to receive a response from around 300 to 400 residents in order to give the city a statistically valid sample of the population. In addition, the city send out a link to the survey with an access code to additional respondents, though those responses will be used as supplementary information and not as statistically valid data, noted Shane Prudente, spokesman for Walla Walla’s Public Works Department.
The survey specifically pertains to revenue generated by the Transportation Benefit District. The taxing district was established in 2012 when Walla Walla voters approved a 0.2% local sales tax increase, and raises approximately $1.2 million per year. By law, the funds collected by the district can only be spent on street improvement projects, and expenditures are reviewed by a local citizen advisory committee.
The Transportation Benefit District is back on the ballot this November, with voters getting to choose whether to continue or end the collection of this additional sales tax.
In the last 10 years, the city has spent roughly $70 million repairing and maintaining its streets, of which $9.3 million was paid for with Transportation Benefit District taxes, Prudente said. That funding, along with around $18 million in discretionary funding from the city’s budget, was used to leverage around $42.9 million in additional funds from state, federal and other local sources, he added. Of this additional funding, around $33 million was competitively awarded grants, according to the survey.
In the last 10 years, 16 streets project were paid in part by taxes from the Transportation Benefit District, including major projects on Rose Street from 2013 to 2015, repair and reconstruction on Isaacs Avenue from 2017 to 2020, and a project on 2nd Avenue in 2018. The TBD taxes paid for anywhere from 5 to 85% of a project’s cost.
“We use this data to inform how we spend the money, should the TBD sales tax be renewed,” Prudente said. “We did the same thing 10 years ago when we passed (the TBD).”
In addition, those surveyed were also asked if they would consider additional funding sources for the city to use in order to pay for other street improvements. These potential options include an increase in property taxes, vehicle licensing tab fees, or a real estate excise tax.