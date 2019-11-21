Walla Walla hires music festival consultants

Walla Walla is hoping to bring back something like Gentlemen of the Road, the 2015 music festival that brought headliners Mumford & Sons and Foo Fighters and thousands of visitors.
City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pay Ken Deans, a Los Angeles-based festival and event production consultant, $150,000 to plan options for events from large to small.
Nothing specific has been detailed, but the discussion has included, large and small three-day annual festivals and an outdoor amphitheater that can hold big-name artists.
Deans has worked as the director of logistics for Coachella and Stagecoach, two international music festivals in Southern California.
He has also worked on the financing side of BottleRock in Napa Valley; built an amphitheater for Chateau Ste. Michelle winery near Seattle worked on Columbia Meadows, a concert site north of Portland; and has over 25 years of experience in the music industry.
Mitch Gilbert, Deans’ partner, will help with the Walla Walla plan. He is an expert on the culinary side of festivals, advising local restaurants on how to handle crowds of music festival goers and how to gain the most profit out of events like these.
Gilbert lives in Pasco and was contacted by City Manager Nabiel Shawa, who asked if he thought Walla Walla could be a sustaining place for music festivals and concerts and if the two would consider bringing their expertise to Walla Walla.
“I came up a couple weeks ago, (and) started exploring the idea. Would it be possible to develop a music program or outdoor theater sized shows?” Deans said.
Deans and Gilbert studied the demographics of Walla Walla and thought the growth and culture of the city was phenomenal.
“I was struck by how nice everything is. There’s a lot of pride in the community, houses are well kept, the food was great. This has all the ingredients that BottleRock has in Napa,” he said.
Deans said Walla Walla could have a similar program as Ste. Michelle or BottleRock, bringing in varied music programs with bigger name artists, “like a show that you might want to travel to Spokane to go see.”
He mentioned possibly bringing music similar to the Allman Brothers Band, Brandi Carlile or professional jazz.
Deans said Walla Walla was positioned uniquely in a region that has the opportunity to do a lot of shows and regional events and would greatly benefit the community.
Shawa said Deans mentioned the festival industry is looking for “boutique sites” especially in eastern Washington.
The city conducted a survey of how people felt about Gentlemen of the Road and 85% said they felt safe and 89% said they felt the stopover benefited the community.
Another survey was conducted where the city asked if the city should work on bringing more festivals to town and 69% said “yes.”
Additionally the city receives a weekly call from residents asking the city to do this again, said Shawa.
The city manager conducted financial research on possible revenue with small and large festivals and concerts with camping, and he said the city could potentially earn $3.7 million.
Gentlemen of the Road earned $200,000 in sales tax revenue, without a plan in place to increase profits, and businesses made $10 million that weekend, Shawa said.
“Businesses said they did a month’s worth of business in three days,” he said.
The city’s contract with Deans states it will receive a comprehensive plan by the end of February 2020.