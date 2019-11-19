Walla Walla faces reality of global recycling problem

A can tossed into the blue-lid bin at the curb of a Walla Walla residence travels via a Basin Disposal truck to the Walla Walla Recycling Center, a private business, where it is baled and shipped to Pioneer Recycling Services.
The material is then sorted, contaminants are eliminated, and the material is shipped to China. Recently, however, this has become a costly problem nationwide because China only takes bundled recycled materials with 0.5% contamination.
With that in mind, Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to pass an ordinance that allows the city to dump the recyclable materials from Walla Walla residents into the Sudbury Landfill instead of recycling them if the cost to ship recyclables to China exceeds the cost to dump recyclables into the landfill.
This ordinance also requires all residents of Walla Walla to pay a recycling commodities surcharge of $1.29 per month, with a $0.08 increase per month, on top of the current rate for recycling, which is $5.04 per month.
It will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The last month the city was making a profit from recycled materials was July 2017, according to city staff reports. The average monthly tonnage to sell overseas is $116.50 per ton compared to $91.90 per ton to dump in the Sudbury Landfill.
“Our interest here is to cap that cost so that the customer does not have to face the impacts of the world market,” said Ki Bealey, director of Public Works.
An alternative to this ordinance was considered for continuation of recycling that would mean a recycling commodities surcharge of $1.60 per month and a $0.39 increase per month would be required on top of the monthly recycling rate of $5.04, according to official documents.
Marty Gehrke, the owner of Walla Walla Recycling Center said it’s not too late for the city to hold a special meeting to change the ordinance if they receive pressure from residents.
He’s worried because around 123 tons of recycled material is given to the Recycling Center from residential recycle pickup per month.
This is one fourth of the Center’s business — they receive 400 tons of recycling per month in total, from local grocery stores and surrounding towns like Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg, and Dayton, according to Gehrke.
Bealey said the city still needs to keep “preserving the system that if this gets under control (global recycling market) that the system (Recycling Center) is still in place to be able to recycle.”
Loss of revenue is a big concern, the Recycling Center has a six-year contract with Basin Disposal, which gives them some funding to get by.
“Every month that goes by just makes it a little harder,” Gehrke said.
The Center has had to stop accepting paper and plastic because it is too costly. Gehrk is also concerned that residents who want to continue recycling will bring their materials to him directly, which will be even more costly.
Walla Walla Recycling Center will no longer accept paper and plastic.
He said cardboard will still be accepted and is the only recycled material that is getting better in terms of cost.
The reason for this high expense is due to the China Sword Policy, “which is the international model for recyclables that has greatly diminished and significantly pushed up our cost as a result,” Bealey said.
This is not just a problem for Walla Walla. It is happening all over the country, Bealey said.
This policy created a limit of “0.5% contamination on recyclable material coming from overseas. The industry standard for scrap material contamination is 1.5% to 5%. It is estimated that recyclable material that leaves Walla Walla for the material recovery facility ... contains an average of about 10% to 12% contamination,” according to the city’s website.
Walla Walla staff have been notified of award of a grant that will provide $60,000 to be spent over a two-year period in support of the Contamination Reduction Plan from the Department of Ecology, according to official documents.
The city said they do not want to destroy or damage the recycling system. They want to be able to keep it intact.
“We believe and we hope eventually the recycling market will be right sided again and at least we will be able to achieve some sort of break even point,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
City Councilman Jerry Cummins explained on this: “One of the Council goals that we have with the state of Washington is to have Ecology put a recycling sorting facility at Wallula … Rather than sending our materials at a far distance and even overseas, maybe we can start looking at how we can do some sorting here and using it locally.”