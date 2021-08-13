Walla Walla residents serving on the city’s Civil Service Commission, an independent citizen’s oversight group overseeing the hiring and promotions of city employees, will soon have term limits and shorter terms.
The Walla Walla City Council voted Wednesday, Aug. 11, to shorten terms on the commission from six years to three and imposed a limit of two consecutive terms. In addition, the commission was expanded from three to five members.
“This, I believe, will expand the opportunity for more people to become engaged and serve in local government,” said Council member Riley Clubb, who voted in favor of the ordinance. “I think that’s almost unequivocally better.”
Council members Myron Huie and Susan Nakonieczny voted against the ordinance, arguing that longer terms of service without term limits would allow commissioners to develop a base of knowledge needed to properly perform their duties.