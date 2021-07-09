The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners will resume in-person meetings open to the public on Monday, July 12. A livestream of meetings will remain available via WebEx, according to a Thursday, July 8 news release.
The meeting link can be found at wwco.webex.com/wwco.
Agendas for the Monday, July 12 meeting and the Tuesday, July 13 meeting can be found at co.wallawalla.wa.us/government.
Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the County Public Health and Legislative Building on 314 West Main Street.