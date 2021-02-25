Oops! An error at the Walla Walla County Assessor's Office resulted in an unauthorized 1% property tax collection for those living in the city of Walla Walla.
However, city officials will make it up to taxpayers when the 2022 property tax rates are set. The amount of the overcharge is minimal, about 2.3 cents per $1,000 of a property's assessed value. That means the owner of a house valued at $300,000 paid $6.90 because of the error.
Walla Walla City Council opted not to impose a 1% property tax increase this year, but it was mistakenly added at the Assessor’s Office, according to a news release issued by the city Thursday.
The error means the city will receive about $65,000 more in property tax revenue than anticipated this year, according to the release.
“In opting to not impose a property tax increase for 2021, the City Council’s intent was to not place an additional financial burden on Walla Walla residents, who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa in the release. “We deeply regret this unintentional increase, which was not in our control.”
City Clerk Kammy Hill filed the appropriate documents, in the same format the city has used since before 1996, with Walla Walla County, informing the county of the City Council’s decisions and directing the Assessor’s Office not to impose a 1% property tax increase for 2021, according to the release.
On Feb. 10, County Assessor Debra Antes notified city Fiance Director Jean Teasdale that the County Assessor’s Office had misread the documents and increased the city’s property tax rate by 1% for 2021 and it was too late to correct the error, as property tax statements were already being prepared.
City officials said they will work with the County Assessor’s Office to improve their process controls so errors can be avoided in the future.