The city's water sources have been restored.
Officials say they are back to using four wells to serve the community with water, including Well No. 1, which broke earlier this month.
Well No. 1 was the primary water source since portions of the main water line broke during the February flood.
Then the pump shaft on the well broke approximately 280 feet down, causing damage to the line, shaft and bearings, said Public Works Director Ki Bealey.
He said the break was likely due to age and stress over time.
Staff completed repairs last week, replacing the broken infrastructure, according to Tom Krebs, Water Treatment Plant supervisor.
The estimated cost of repairs was $50,000, according to city documents.
Krebs said he plans to have the water line repairs finished next week, and transitioned back to surface water by May.