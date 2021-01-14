Walla Walla City Council will soon have to decide whether to continue city landfill operations or switch to running a transfer station and sending the garbage to a regional landfill.
Experts guess the Sudbury Landfill's current active area will run out of room in 2030, requiring the city to plan for expanded capacity there — if they continue that operation.
Cost and carbon emissions will be the key deciding factors according to the options laid out for Council members on Monday in a virtual work session.
An alternatives analysis was conducted by a third-party consultant, Parametrix, which deemed continuing operations at the city-owned landfill was the most cost-effective, saving the city about $635,035 initially and more through the decades of operation, yet it would mean more carbon emissions.
They recommended this option, however, over the alternative of closing down the active area at the landfill and building a transfer station that would move waste to a regional landfill facility 100 miles away. The Sudbury Landfill would still be used for disposing of recycling, household hazardous waste and compost.
Trasferring waste does emit a lot of carbon, but the closest regional facilities offset greenhouse gas emitted at the landfill by using it to generate energy for households, Council members were told.
“They’re collecting the gas just like we are, but instead of flaring it, they’re burning it in an engine and generating electricity,” Walla Walla Public Works Director Ki Bealey said.
“That application could be used here in Walla Walla at some point in the future, but you have to have a core ... quantity of gas as well as the quality of the fuel in order to make it cost-effective.”
This year, the Sudbury Landfill is projected to process 51,353 tons of trash, producing 27,218 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.
According to the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, 27,218 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent are equal to emissions from the annual energy use of approximately 3,141 homes or about 5,880 passenger vehicles, 3.06 million gallons of gasoline consumed or 150 railcars worth of coal burned.
The transfer station alternative would emit 6,464 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent this year.
Rates of metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and cost will grow over time. A 1.3% tonnage growth was projected for Walla Walla annually, Bealey said.
“Where we stand today, we’re about 50,000 tons, but in 20 years, we’d be looking at about 66,000 tons of trash a year, and in 50 years out … looking at about 97,000 tons per year,” he said.
The Sudbury Landfill is approaching 2.5 million megagrams of solid waste, and exceeding that threshold will trigger air-quality monitoring requirements.
Leah (Fisk) Rohan, the city’s environmental engineer, said staff already has the infrastructure in place to meet the requirements, so it would not require additional costs.
“We’ve talked a lot about getting the landfill gas over to the prison for example who runs boilers to do their heating, landfill gas could be used there and burned in the boilers,” Bealey said.
The Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted unanimously to retain landfill operations, Council member Steve Moss said.
Council member Riley Clubb wanted to see a dollar value on the savings of metric tons of carbon emissions if they were to pursue a transfer station.
“I don’t want to move away from the transfer idea simply because it looks like it saves us money because it does also look like it can help us save on carbon emissions as well,” Clubb said.
Bealey said they would try to monetize the greenhouse gas emissions and consult with the sustainability committee per Clubb’s request.