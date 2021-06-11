Walla Walla City Council has approved a proclamation officially recognizing June 19 as the Juneteenth holiday.
The vote came at the prompting of several community members and was not without opposition among city leaders. The decision passed 5-2 on Wednesday, June 9, with Council members Susan Nakonieczny and Myron Huie opposed.
Juneteenth, which becomes a legal state holiday in 2022 per a bipartisan legislative measure passed in April, commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
"I strongly support this proclamation and strongly encourage others to support it," Council member Riley Clubb said.
Council member Yasmin Bahena seconded Clubb's motion, saying she echoed everything in the proclamation, which states, among the usual "whereases" and "therefores," that the signers "acknowledge African American freedom, contributions and achievements within our community, past and present; and ... commit to working together toward equity for all in expanding economic, educational and career opportunities for all those in our community."
Council member Nakonieczny opposed the motion for two reasons. First, she said she doesn't believe in "making proclamations just to make proclamations." The state has already made Juneteenth a holiday, she explained, rendering the city's proclamation unnecessary.
Second, she said she is against the Black Lives Matter movement — whose members were part of the group requesting that City Council sign this proclamation — because, she said, it supports violence and riots and has exhibited unfair treatment of local law enforcement officials.
"I don't believe in mob authority," she said during the Wednesday evening City Council meeting. "What's wrong is wrong."
Lindsey Luna and Cia Cortina-Rood, two of the residents among those who submitted the proclamation for Council's consideration, were disappointed with what they saw as Nakonieczny's politicizing the request.
"First, her statements were irrelevant to the issue of Juneteenth," Luna said. "Juneteenth has nothing to do with police activities or protests or any of that."
Second, she said, not only have all the local Black Lives Matter protests been peaceful — which the U-B confirmed via email with Walla Walla Police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer on Thursday — but this proclamation request came from COCOA, a local BLM sister organization whose name stands for Color Our Community on Awareness.
COCOA's mission is centered around education, inclusion, diversity and "Black joy," Luna said.
"Our message is about allowing all community members to be recognized," Cortina-Rood said. "Walla Walla is a really diverse community with a lot of beautiful people in it, and it might seem redundant to some to ask City Council to recognize something the state has already done, but the message here was to honor and recognize the beautiful work that has gone unnoticed and uncelebrated for a long time."
Council member Huie, in also opposing the vote to sign the proclamation Wednesday, underscored Nakonieczny's dislike of unnecessary proclamations and expressed his frustration that only certain disadvantaged or historically mistreated groups receive recognition while others who are also deserving, such as the Chinese badly mistreated in the past and Hispanic residents who have made sacrifices, aren't recognized.