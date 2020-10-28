Public comments via video and audio on Zoom during the Walla Walla City Council’s virtual meetings will be allowed starting Nov. 4.
Currently, the Council only allows oral testimony during a public hearing and all other public comments must be submitted in writing or by email.
After a push from Council to urge staff to find a way to receive live public comments via Zoom, as they did at meetings before the pandemic, the Council and city staff said at Monday's virtual work session it may be possible.
Now a plan has been set into motion. People who wish to address the Council on agenda items and new city business matters will be allowed up to three minutes to speak, either through video, audio or by phone, city officials announced.
People who do not act respectfully can be removed from the meeting by the host, according to a news release on the change.
Those using Zoom should click “raise hand” in the webinar controls to speak. When it is their turn, the meeting host will recognize them and ask them to unmute themselves. The speaker can choose whether to appear in video or just audio.
Anyone calling in by phone can speak by dialing *9 to raise their virtual hand and, after being recognized, dial *6 to unmute themselves, staff said in the announcement.
Oral and video comments are not allowed during Council work sessions, as typically not allowed in person because the time is reserved for officials and staff to review matters to prepare for the Council's regular public meetings, the release stated.
The links to the virtual meetings can be found online at www.wallawallawa.gov/citycouncil.