Walla Walla City Council passed a resolution during its meeting Wednesday supporting the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and urging the U.S. federal government to prevent nuclear war by signing and ratifying it.
The treaty includes a set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon activities, including not to develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons, according to the U.N. overview of the treaty.
One hundred twenty-two states adopted the treaty at the United Nations in July 2017, and 54 nations have ratified it. It entered into force on January 22, 2021. The nine nuclear countries U.S., Russia, China, France, England, North Korea, Israel, India and Pakistan, have not participated in the treaty.
The Council’s vote was five to two to pass the resolution at the virtual Council meeting on March 24.
Council members Myron Huie and Susan Nakonieczny voted against the resolution. They both said they do not support nuclear weapons but believed problems could arise with the Council focusing on international issues instead of spending their time on local issues.
With the passage of the resolution, “The Walla Walla city clerk is directed to transmit copies of this resolution to the president of the United States, each United States senator and representative from the state of Washington, and to the governor of Washington, asking them to support the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” the resolution states.
Pat Henry, former Whitman professor of foreign languages, author, and member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition brought the issue to Council and presented many reasons the Council should support the resolution.
“To continue to spend billions of dollars making weapons designed to destroy millions of us is absolute madness,” he said.
He cited that in 2019, the nine nuclear nations spent $73 billion on their arsenals of weapons of mass destruction, almost half of that sum by the U.S., according to an International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) report.
“The weapons are made to destroy cities,” Henry said.
Cities in countries that have not ratified the treaty are banding together to ask their respective countries to enter the treaty, he said.
Over 200 cities in non-nuclear nations have declared support for the treaty, and 40 U.S. cities, such as Portland, Eureka, Arcata, Takoma Park, and more as well as three states, Oregon, California and New Jersey, according to the ICAN Cities Appeal website.
Walla Walla joined that list Wednesday nigh and marked the first city in Washington state to do so.
Why Walla Walla?Henry also noted that Walla Walla lies 171 miles from Midnite Mine, a uranium mine built on the Spokane Tribe of Indians Reservation, which operated from 1955-1965 and 1968-1981 and provided uranium for the production of nuclear bombs.
Walla Walla is just over 60 miles from the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, where the plutonium produced there was used in the bomb that destroyed the city of Nagasaki and killed 80,000 human beings during World War II, he said.
“If Washington state were a country, it would be the third nuclear power in the world after Russia and the United States,” he said.
Council commentsThe city received three public comments that evening in support of the resolution, though Mayor Tom Scribner said he received a few emails complaining the city should not be spending its time on this issue.
Council member Steve Moss said passing the resolution would not have an immediate impact, but it will add value to an existing number of cities doing the same. He also believes the issue does impact the city.
“Our city supports police, fire, ambulance, clean water, safe streets, many other services,” Moss said. “We’re not asking for any money we’re just wanting our voice heard. Nuclear bombs … have one purpose and one purpose alone, and that’s to obliterate human beings. Such a threat is ever-present and does pose a clear danger.
“I do believe it’s a responsibility of our City Council to do everything we can to prevent such a travesty and to protect our citizenry.”
Huie expressed concern about taking this issue on because he thought it might lead to other similar national or international issues the Council will be asked to decide on.
“We could be so distracted by these … national and global issues, that we don’t end up doing the business of city… I am concerned that we’re taking a wrong course here and setting a dangerous precedent. ”
Nakonieczny said she feels she is being put in a position to vote yes or no on something not directly impacting local issues.
“Since I was elected to serve on our City Council, I feel the focus should be on local issues such as our streets, our crime, our fire, our police,” Nakonieczny said. “I know that my fellow Council members care deeply about these national issues, as do I, but I feel that we need to stop distracting ourselves from what is happening in our city.”
Other Council members argued this issue does impact residents on a local level.
Council member Riley Clubb said there is no reason why the City Council can’t focus on local issues and national and international issues.
“It’s clear to me that nuclear weapons are, and the threat that they present are relevant to people everywhere, including those of us here in Walla Walla,” Clubb said. “I am especially compelled by sort of the outcome that is trying to be accomplished here tonight, which is build momentum for this prohibition.”
Scribner said the Council does discuss a list of legislative priorities they want lobbyists in Olympia and Washington, D.C., to push for, like funding for U.S. Highway 12 between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities, which is not in city boundaries.
“We justify spending time and directing our lobbyists to push for that because we are concerned about safety,” he said. “What could be more important than the safety of Walla Walla with respect to nuclear war?”
He said he believes it does not interfere with the city’s ability to address its offered services appropriately.