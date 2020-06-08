Walla Walla City Council will now accept public comments by phone for public hearings during the Council's virtual meetings.
The next Walla Walla City Council meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil.
Two public hearings are scheduled for this meeting.
A public discussion will take place on the Verizon Wireless franchise. The company changed corporate names during the process when its franchise was approved in January, which requires the city to go through the franchise process again.
The annual approval of the city's six-year comprehensive transportation plan is also scheduled, Hill wrote.
Once the mayor introduces an item and the staff reports on this same item, the mayor will declare the public hearing open, City Clerk Kammy Hill wrote in an email.
Anyone who wishes to provide oral testimony on that item during the public hearing will call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 88058251368#. They will unmute their telephone by entering *6 when the mayor or clerk gives the cue that someone wishes to speak.
The mayor or clerk will recognize the participant wishing to speak by the last four digits of their phone number.
"Written testimony on city-related matters will continue to be accepted for the general public comment portion of the meeting," Hill wrote.
Public comments may also continue to be emailed to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to the close of the public hearing.
The clerk will read or summarize the comments. The mayor will close the hearing when no additional testimony is received.