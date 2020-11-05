The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously Wednesday against a 1% increase in the general property tax rate for 2021.
City staff recommended the action to Council at its virtual meeting, with Council having no opposition to the suggestion.
For 2020 the city’s levy was $6.5 million. A 1% increase would have added $65,815, a small amount when spread over the assessed value, about 2 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, Finance Director Jean Teasdale said.
The city will instead bank the 1% regular property tax option for a future year, she said.
The 2021 regular tax levy is $2.29 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Council also unanimously approved several resolutions and ordinances related to legal property tax requirements. They accepted a refund levy of $9,910 and three levies.
The three levies support the bonds approved by city residents to build a fire station in 2005, a police station in 2010, and Veterans Memorial Pool in 2015. All of the property taxes received from the levies is used to pay the bonds’ principal and interest payments, Teasdale said.
The total assessed value of all property in the city of Walla Walla for 2020 is $2.9 billion, she said. The 1% tax levy is not on the assessed value but a percentage of the previous year’s property tax levy.
The city will ask for property taxes on new structures built in 2020. For 2021, from new construction, the increase in general property tax revenue is $107,793 and an estimate for state assessed property value is $3,089, according to city staff.
In a presentation by Teasdale to Council, a graphic demonstrated where Walla Walla residents’ property taxes go in 2021.
“A lot of times people think that the whole property tax levy is just for the city of Walla Walla, but there are all these other services that are provided that also levy taxes like the school district and the county,” she said.
According to the graphic, 27 cents on the dollar goes to the city of Walla Walla, another 27 cents to the state school fund, 14 cents to the school fund, 13 cents to Walla Walla County, 11 cents to a local school bond, 4 cents to the Emergency Management Services levy and 3 cents to the Port of Walla Walla.
The city also holds the lowest property taxes of its neighbors in Walla Walla County and the city of College Place, Teasdale said. The estimated property tax in 2020 for a $250,000 home is $2,650.84 compared to College Place at $3,079.70 and Walla Walla County at $3,107.53. In 2021, Walla Walla’s will fall even lower to $2,612.83, according to city graphics presented.
“We’re a good value for the property tax provided because, again as I said earlier, we are a full-service city and a lot of the property tax goes to support those services that we provide,” Teasdale said.