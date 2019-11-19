Walla Walla City Council oks tax levies

In an effort to keep the city’s bond rating high and add $64,000 to revenue, Walla Walla City Council recently voted 4 to 2 to increase property tax collection by 1%.
The total assessed value of all property in the city of Walla Walla is $2.8 billion. A 1% increase in the amount levied would equal $63,969.
Councilmen Riley Clubb and Jerry Cummins opposed this increase because they believed $64,000 would not affect the budget drastically.
Mayor Barbara Clark and Councilman Myron Huie, however, advocated for the increase. Bringing light to the issue of saving money now to save money in the future, they argued that this extra funding will keep economic prosperity in the city and keep the city’s bond rating from being lowered.
Huie expresses his hatred for property taxes but had a change of heart.
“There is something in this that is scaring me — 12.31% reserve capacity for next year based on the proposed budget,” he said.
He expressed concern over the new $30 car tab initiative and how it will affect the city’s funding sources.
In reference to I-976 he said, “We could very well fall below that 12.31%. We could fall possibly below 12%, and when that happens, anytime we try to get a bond we’re gonna pay a higher price.”
City Manager Nabiel Shawa suggested that this $64,000 could be used toward sidewalk repair to decrease or maintain the cost of liability related to sidewalk injuries.
He said the Council may have to make decisions on where to cut funding if the city does not have this increase, explaining libraries and the cemetery are places commonly looked at for small cuts.
Clark also attached this portion of funding to economic development and making Walla Walla a place people want to live and a place where professionals want to move to. She used roads and sidewalks as her example.
Clubb was concerned with affordability for homeowners.
“Our reserve fund would not decrease if our service levels were to decrease or there was a change in expenditures,” he said. “I have a hard time believing that it’s our streets, sidewalks, library, parks, and economic development that are all at risk for $64,000.”
The tax increase was not, however, earmarked for the purpose of funding sidewalk repair, said Jean Teasdale, Walla Walla’s finance director.
Property tax is determined by the assessed value of the property. Increases are not based on the increasing value of properties, but rather the amount of the property taxes that were assessed in the prior year, according to official documents.
The 1% increase is based on the prior year’s total property tax levy, Teasdale wrote in an email.
So a homeowner with a $250,000 house would pay around $5 more per year with the 1% increase, or about 2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, Teasdale said.
All other voter-approved levies were approved by Council unanimously and include:ire station facilities, police station facilities, and the Veterans Memorial Pool.
A property tax levy for funding tax refunds was also approved unanimously.