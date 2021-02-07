A seat at the leadership table in Walla Walla is opening up this fall.
Walla Walla City Council member Riley Clubb announced on social media last week that he will not run again for his seat so he can focus on his growing tech startup Harvust.
Clubb currently occupies a South Ward seat, which will need to be filled by a South Ward resident. Also on the ballot starting with the August primary will be positions 2 and 3, currently held by Yazmin Bahena and Myron Huie.
If Bahena wishes to run for re-election, she may have to take a different seat because she is currently living in the South Ward, but with the city’s new ward system, the position will need to be filled by a resident of the Central Ward, according to Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant.
Huie is currently occupying the at-large seat, meaning any Walla Walla resident can run for that spot. Candidate filing week is May 17-21.
Clubb will have served one four-year term on the Walla Walla City Council at the end of 2021.
“I have focused most of my time on affordable housing,” Clubb said.
Clubb was proud to be involved in a grassroots effort with many people in the community to get more affordable housing in Walla Walla by starting a nonprofit called Common Roots Housing Trust, he said.
Common Roots Housing Trust, recently launched, will buy land and hold it permanently in a trust. Through public and private contributions, the land trust will build and renovate houses to create a supply of permanently affordable homes.
Clubb said he was involved in research with College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitello. They met many community land trust directors across Washington state and built a report on their findings.
At the same time, Community Council was also working on an affordable housing study and researching community land trusts. They merged their efforts, and Common Roots Housing Trust formed.
Affordable housing has been on Clubb’s mind since the beginning of his term, but it wasn’t his reason for running, just the issue people brought to him the most.
During the first few months of his term, he brought together an affordable housing task force on the Council with Yazmin Bahena and Steve Moss. They passed many recommendations in zoning and development regulations and relaxed restrictions on what and where people can build in the city.
“Our balance between supply and demand is really, really off. We just don’t have enough housing supply … we don’t have enough diversity of housing supply,” Clubb said.
“So that was what those reforms were really trying to help was allow the private market, the housing builders, to just get in there and build a variety and diversity of housing that we really need.”
Clubb also dedicated a big chunk of time as chairperson of the Finance Committee during the 2020 pandemic. He served on the Visit Walla Walla board, Blue Mountain Action Council board, the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization board and others while on City Council.