Walla Walla City Council passed a resolution during its meeting Wednesday condemning the U.S. Capitol’s violent occupation last week.
A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden as the next president.
The occupation resulted in five deaths and led to Trump’s second impeachment Tuesday after he encouraged supporters to “fight like hell” against the election results in a speech near the White House and called for supporters to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
The Council’s vote was split four to three in favor of passing the resolution at the virtual Council meeting.
The resolution, presented by Council member Steve Moss, quoted Abraham Lincoln in his Lyceum Address on Jan. 27, 1838.
“‘There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.’ Lincoln explained that a thing is either ‘right within itself, and therefore deserves the protection of all law and all good citizens; or, it is wrong, and therefore proper to be prohibited by legal enactments; and in neither case, is the interposition of mob law, either necessary, justifiable, or excusable,’” the resolution stated.
The resolution called the people who participated in the occupation “insurrectionists” claiming patriotism but instead were “domestic terrorists roused by those who thirst and burn only for distinction and who would destroy our political institutions to further their own selfish ambitions.”
The document will stand as a historical record of the city leaders’ stance on the events, but only four members wanted to stand by the official statement.
Though all Council members condemned what happened Jan. 6., Council member Susan Nakonieczny wanted to make an amendment to the resolution that the city of Walla Walla also condemns violent acts throughout the summer of 2020, a time when protests broke out across the nation after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.
She said she also wanted the resolution to read that “citizens watched in horror as a police precinct was destroyed and taken over” and various other notable acts of violence happened.
Nakonieczny said she was appalled at what happened in the Capitol but is also appalled at the destruction and violence that happened and is still happening across the country.
“No matter what group is causing the violence and destruction, it’s wrong,” she said. “I believe the City Council should never pick and choose one act of violence over another to condemn.”
She urged the Council to include the amendment to model unity rather than division.
Her amendment was voted down two to five with only Council member Myron Huie’s support.
Huie agreed the occupation was reprehensible but thought the original resolution did not go far enough in condemning other acts of violence.
Council member Riley Clubb voted against the original resolution with Council members Huie and Nakonieczny.
“I am finding it hard to find a motivation to engage in this debate overall,” Clubb said.
Other Council members, such as Yazmin Bahena, supported the resolution without any changes.
“I completely support the resolution Council member Steve Moss presented today how it is,” she said.