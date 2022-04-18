The Veterans Memorial Golf Course driving range will soon have new netting and fencing.
The current netting and fencing has significantly deteriorated over the years, prompting Walla Walla city staff to seek bids for replacements. Only one company, Priority One Fencing, placed a bid, for more than $117,000.
City officials are in a hurry to put up fencing before June 8, when the first concert of the summer will be held at the golf course. Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved the upgrades Wednesday, April 13.
Last year, W3 Entertainment LLC received a 25-month lease to manage the golf course and create a venue at the location called the Wine Country Amphitheatre. Concerts at the golf course open-air site will begin this summer.
Due to time constraints created by the imminent concerts, Walla Walla’s city manager will also have the authority to modify the contract by up to $50,000 if the project goes over budget.
While W3 Entertainment is responsible for all costs associated with its concerts, including staging and security, the city agreed to support the project due to its usefulness for the golf course itself, said Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain.
“Regardless of whether we were having the concerts, this net definitely needs to be improved,” said Council member Rick Eskil. “And it will not only help at the driving range, it will protect golfers on the first tee, who were dodging balls frequently because of the lousy net.”
The current netting was installed in 2008 with a 10-year expected lifespan, according to city staff. Chamberlain estimated the new netting would have a similar lifespan.
