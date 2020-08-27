The city of Walla Walla will grow by roughly 2 acres after two property owners petitioned for annexation.
The Walla Walla City Council unanimously accepted the two parcels as part of the city at its Wednesday night meeting.
These boundaries include 0.97 acres located west of Hatch Street south of the city’s wastewater treatment facility and 0.83 acres located west of Berney Drive and north of Delmont Street.
Both property owners may see a slight reduction in property tax, due to lower rates than those in Walla Walla County and a potential decrease in homeowners insurance because of the city’s fire rating, according to Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, during her presentation to Council.
The properties will have access to city sewer and water services.
City police and fire services will assume responsibility for responding to the area, she said. Both properties will be zoned as a residential neighborhood property type.
Chamberlain said there were seven public comment letters sent to Council about the property near Berney Drive, generally in opposition to future development. Some also were concerned with the lack of upkeep of the property.
There is no development proposed for either property yet as neither property owner has submitted any applications, she said. There has been no pre-application meeting with the city regarding future development.
Hatch street is already within the city’s limits and does not meet current road standards for development requirements, according to the deputy city manager. Widening the street and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks would be required in the property’s front area to meet city standards.
Acreage located west of Berney Drive includes the remaining right of way of Delmont Street, she said.
Though not proposed at this time, future development of a subdivision would require sidewalks, curbs and gutters, she said.
Residents concerned with the change of use or development of property can contact her or Development Services, she said.