No redevelopment of manufactured or mobile home parks may occur for the next year, the Walla Walla City Council announced Wednesday, March 23, to the applause of concerned residents that had been pushing for the moratorium.
During that time, city officials will work with residents and property managers to draft a permanent solution to prevent the redevelopment of MHPs, council members told the public Wednesday.
“We have one year with staff and council and the ad hoc committee to address a permanent solution, rezone, whatever that’s going to be,” Mayor Tom Scribner said shortly before the final vote. “So what we want you to do is to keep the pressure on us, to make sure that within one year of the moratorium, we do what you damn well want us to do.”
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution, echoing a move made by neighboring College Place nearly a year ago to create peace of mind for residents while a permanent solution is drafted.
The decision appeared to be prompted by public testimony during a prior March 9 meeting, when a dozen residents told council members about their fears that the city’s MHPs could be redeveloped, forcing residents out of their homes.
In MHPs, residents own their homes but not the land, and pay rent for the lots their houses sit on. If new or existing owners decide to close the park to redevelop it, residents said that they would be unable to resell their homes or move them to other lots, leading them to lose their homes and investments.
While owners of area MHPs have previously indicated they have no plans to redevelop, advocates for a permanent solution pointed to a national and statewide trend to close parks for redevelopment. Between 2015 and 2020, more than 400 households in Washington were displaced due to parks being closed, according to a 2021 report by the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Such redevelopment could also spell the loss of some of Walla Walla’s scant affordable housing, according to the affordable housing subcommittee of the Community Council, an advocacy group operating throughout the Walla Walla Valley. There are eight MHPs in the city of Walla Walla, collectively containing 600 residential units, many of which house low- or fixed-income residents.
Now that immediate concerns of redevelopment are lifted, residents have advocated for the city to pursue a change in zoning, creating a zone around existing MHPs that would not allow other kinds of developments.
The College Place City Council implemented this type of zoning nine months after its initial redevelopment moratorium. In addition, the City Council adopted a resolution mandating that owners considering selling an MHP must notify park residents within 14 days of publicly listing the property, giving residents the opportunity to purchase the property collectively.
Members of the Walla Walla City Council made no indications during its March meetings whether it would consider similar resident protections.
