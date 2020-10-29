Walla Walla residents will pay a little less for their recycling surcharge in 2021.
City staff presented to Council a reduction of 78 cents a month for recycling customers during a virtual Walla Walla City Council meeting on Wednesday. Council unanimously accepted the reduction and voted to set the surcharge at $1.34 per month.
The charge covers the cost of shipping recyclables out of the area, but is not the city's rate for collection. No mention was made of the $5.35 residents pay per month for that portion.
Public Works Director Ki Bealey attributed the lower surcharge to cost trends in the commodity market and residents' efforts to recycle correctly.
“I am pleased to bring you this reduction,” Bealey said. “I wish I could take more credit for it, but it has to do with the commodity market related to recycling commodities. And so it’s a global influence that controls this.”
Walla Walla has wrestled with the rising costs of the global recycling crisis that began a few years ago with China's “National Sword” policy.
Efforts to overcome it have included consideration of eliminating curbside recycling and creation of a "tipping point policy" that would place recycling in the landfill if the cost to recycle is greater than the cost of the landfill. But after pushback from the community on both counts, the city continues offering recycling with an adjusting recycling commodities surcharge.
The city is also working on a strategy to lower the cost of recycling by eliminating plastics as an accepted material.