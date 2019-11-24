The city of Walla Walla is accepting applications for the following advisory boards, commissions and committees:
Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee — One opening for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Recommends the planning, designing and implementation of bicycle and pedestrian-related facilities and services for the city. Can live within the city’s Urban Growth Area.
Infrastructure Improvement Committee — One opening for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Preferred applicants have experience in civil engineering and accounting. Looks at records and accounts regarding infrastructure improvement projects and make recommendations.
Parks, Recreation & Urban Forestry Advisory Board— One opening for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Recommends development, operation and use of the parks and recreation facilities of the city.
Planning Commission — One opening for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Can live within the Urban Growth Area. Considers all amendments, modifications or alterations to the city's comprehensive plan, conducts hearings as specified in the city's Municipal Code, and performs other planning functions for the city.
Public Library Board — One vacancy for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021. Advises the City Council and the public library director and adopts policies under library services.
Water & Wastewater Advisory Committee — One vacancy for a term expiring June 30, 2020. Must live within the city’s designated water service area. Advises matters relative to water, wastewater and stormwater. Must be a city resident to apply.