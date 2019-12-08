Valley Transit hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday

Valley Transit is celebrating the roll-out of two new electric trolleys ready for the road and the grand opening of its remodeled transfer center at Market Station this week.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and “old-school” christening of the buses will happen at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Market Station, 108 W. Main St.
Staff will give a brief speech about what went into these projects and will break a champagne bottle in celebration. Coffee, hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided. Attendees can participate in a raffle for a chance to win Valley Transit merchandise.
The electric bus project started two years ago when Valley Transit leaders decided to replace four of the agency’s retired diesel buses with electric buses. Dick Fondone was the director of Walla Walla’s transit system at that time and was leading the project.
Four buses were purchased from BYD Motors, a Hong Kong-based company with its North American headquarters in California. Two of the four buses are now ready to be added to the fleet that serve Walla Walla.
“When they’re running, you will notice it is not one of our older (diesel) trolleys because you can’t hear it,” said Angie Peters, general manager of Valley Transit.
The agency was awarded a Federal Transit Administration grant in 2017 of $2.4 million to help purchase these four electric buses. Valley Transit also pitched in $590,000, according to previous U-B reporting.
The electric buses cost about $200,000 more than diesel-powered ones, but will be made up over their roughly 15-year life by saving about $250,000 each on fuel costs.
Valley Transit also installed four charging stations for the buses at the depot on the corner of Rose and Avery streets and two at the downtown transfer center, said Peters.
The charging station at the transfer center was made possible by the lease of a city park formerly known as Crawford Park, at Fourth Avenue and Main Street.
Concerns that the park’s environment was affecting ridership surfaced in the community, and Valley Transit wanted to make public transit more attractive, so the park was leased to the agency last December by the city.
Valley Transit improved the space’s appearance, hired security to monitor the area, put in bicycle racks and installed the charging stations, according to an earlier U-B story.
The transit authority installed the chargers at this location so drivers could charge the buses on their lunch break, allowing them to complete their routes.
“We needed to be able to have charging here at our depot, which meant installing some charging stations, and because the range that we’re anticipating for the trolleys is not as many miles as we do on a route in a day, we also had to have some charging stations put in down at the transfer station, too,” Peters said.
Valley Transit has several more electric trolleys in their long-range plan.
“The hope is to eventually get to where our entire fleet is electric for the trolleys,” said Peters.