Work on a mini-roundabout at Third Avenue and Tietan Street will take another step ahead next week with curb and sidewalk construction set to begin.
This week the project contractor, Premier Excavation, has been installing sewer mains from Third Avenue to Modoc Street and upgrading the storm system at the intersection of Third Avenue and Tietan Street. Other work includes pouring concrete for curb, gutter and sidewalks from Fourth Avenue to Third Avenue.
The mini-roundabout is part of the $1.8 million project that will rebuild Tietan Street, Sunset Drive, Third Avenue and Elliot Place as well as replace water and sewer lines under the roads.
Work on Tietan Street is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 14 so the street will be open to traffic before Aug. 28 when the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens.
“That is the big push,” said city project manager Adam Klein.
Work on Sunset Drive will not take place until Tietan Street is complete.
Primary funding for the project is from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program, which was established in 2010 to replace 42 miles of failing water, sewer and streets within the city. According to city officials, 19 projects have been completed, reconstructing 8.4 miles at a cost of $26 million.