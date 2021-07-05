Residents voted online to select the top three new flag designs for the Walla Walla City Flag Contest.
In the spring of 2020, the city of Walla Walla began the process designing a new city flag by asking residents to submit original ideas. In April 2020, the project was put on pause as city staff became preoccupied with responding to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
A full year later, Walla Walla Public Library staff returned to the project to conduct a flag design contest.
The contest was open to young artists in the area, and submissions were voted on by members of the city’s Arts Commission. The commission members looked at submissions from both the first round of the contest in early 2020 before the project was put on pause and the more recent Walla Walla Public Library contest entries.
The commission members selected six finalist designs they believed best represented Walla Walla in June 21.
The six finalists were then posted on the city of Walla Walla website in its final form and with artist explanations of the design. Between Monday, June 14 and Monday, June 28, residents were allowed to rank their three favorite designs for a new flag on the webpage.
The three finalists will be presented at the Arts Commission meeting Wednesday, July 7. The commission will choose one winning design.
The first design features a series of W’s that illustrate a landscape scene.
The second design features a symbol that can represent an onion, hot-air balloon or water droplet and includes other forms of symbolic imagery.
The third design features lines that represent Walla Walla’s rolling hills, blue mountains and streams.
The one final flag design to be chosen by the Art Commission will then be presented to the City Council to decide if the new design should be adopted or if the city should keep the existing one.