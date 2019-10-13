The shake-up on Walla Walla City Council is about to get real.
Ballots go out this week for the general election, and at the election’s conclusion City Council could have three new faces to welcome to the table.
With the new ward voting system in play, it’s guaranteed that at least two new people will take office in January — representing the East Ward and the West Ward. Incumbent Steve Moss is running for an at-large position, but he has competition from newcomer Julian Saturno. The other at-large position up for election this year is being filled by incumbent Tom Scribner, who has no opponent on the ballot.
Facing off in the West Ward are Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny and Sharon Schiller. In the East Ward, the rivals are G. (Ted) Koehler and James Powell. (See full stories on these and the Moss/Saturno race in today’s issue of the Union-Bulletin.)
Every voter in the city will get to have a say in each of these races for the Nov. 5 election. In the August primary, only voters who resided in a ward could vote for a candidate in that ward. But according to the rules of engagement approved last year by City Council, the general election is citywide.
In 2020, Council members will select a new mayor from among their own numbers, since the governing board chooses a new mayor and mayor pro tem every two years, and current Mayor Barbara Clark is retiring this year.
The next election for Council members will happen in 2021, when voters will select representatives from the city’s new Central and South wards and one final at-large position.