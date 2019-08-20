Normally, the Union-Bulletin reports on the outcome of Walla Walla City Council meetings within a day or two of the meeting via our “In the Minutes” format.
Reporting on the outcome of last week’s meeting, however, was delayed because of a technical problem with the recording equipment in Council chambers, which other members of the public might have noted.
The meeting on Wednesday was not live-streamed. In fact, it was not recorded via video or audio equipment at all.
According to city spokesman Brenden Koch, the meeting was not live-streamed or recorded to post on the city’s website as usual because a setting on the video-recording system was not turned on.
In March, City Council approved a $131,000 contract with Spokane-based Evco Sound and Electronics to install in chambers a new audio and visual equipment as well as online streaming capabilities. That technology went online in June.
The firm that installed the equipment recently worked on the system, which included a system restart, he said. Staff believes this restart returned the system to its default state, in which the recording setting is turned off, he said.
In addition, the audio for the meeting did not record because the microphones were in mute mode, according to Koch. The microphones likely were muted for another purpose, and the settings carried over, he stated.
“To avoid these issues occurring again, we have documented the settings (and things to check) for users of the room,” Koch wrote in an email Monday.
Minutes from last week’s City Council meeting are inside today’s U-B. All items on the agenda were approved unanimously, with Councilwoman Yazmin Bahena absent, according to City Clerk Kammy Hill.