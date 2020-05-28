Good news arrived this afternoon for residents doing their spring cleaning.
Walla Walla's Sudbury Landfill will return to regular operating hours Monday, and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will reopen as well.
Operational hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m, according to a release.
Currently, the landfill hours are from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. every day except Sunday, and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed, said David Jensen, the city's solid waste supervisor.
The pit area is closed at 5:30 p.m. daily.
In addition to the return to regular hours, residents who pay for city solid waste utilities will be receiving a second landfill pass in the mail on their May or June utility bill that will allow for one vehicle load up to 600 pounds of refuge, Jensen said.
The pass will be good for one use and will be valid until the end of the year. Some hazardous materials such as tires, appliances that use Freon, medical waste, electronic devices and asbestos are not covered by the pass.
“We’ve already seen some of the passes start to show up here,” he said. “Some of them would have got them in May, and some will receive them in June.”