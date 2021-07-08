During the first week of June, the city of Walla Walla rolled out the first step of a recycling education campaign.
Recycling customers received a mailing with details about the city’s new recycling guidelines. The mailing included a brochure, a sticker for an indoor recycling bin with information about what materials may or may not be recycled and a reminder that crews will be labeling outdoor bins in the coming weeks.
Effective Jan. 1 this year, the only items recycled in the city of Walla Walla are paper and metal.
At a Feb. 12, 2020 city council meeting, a motion was passed to form a recycling ad-hoc committee. Within this committee, the goal was assigned of providing specific recommendations to city council to contain or reduce the cost of recycling while still preserving and encouraging recycling.
On Oct. 14, 2020, the seven-person committee recommended that plastics be eliminated as an accepted recycling material, a public information campaign be implemented, that council periodically monitor the amount of recycling contamination and to re-evaluate the current system in 2023 if contamination continues to be a problem.
For more information, visit wallawallawa.gov/government/public-works/solid-waste/recycling.