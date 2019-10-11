Project update
Here is the city of Walla Walla’s reconstruction update for this week:
On Monday, the contractor completed full depth reclamation of the Isaacs Avenue roadway. In this process, old asphalt and base materials are pulverized, mixed with cement and water, and compacted to produce a strong, durable base.
Weather permitting, crews planned to apply the fog seal of oil and asphalt and the first layer of asphalt this week. While this will make the road much more accessible, traffic control will remain for several more weeks until the final layer of asphalt is applied from Division Street through the Roosevelt Street intersection in early November.
The pouring of the new retaining walls is now complete. Work on sidewalks and driveways between Division and White streets is scheduled to begin by the end of next week. Installation of inlets and irrigation in the new storm swale at Division is scheduled for next week.
At the Roosevelt intersection, stormwater work will be completed this week as will the tie-in to the new water main. Water service will be shut off for several hours to complete this transition. Customers impacted by this work were notified last week. Road grading will begin next week, along with curb, gutter, and sidewalk preparation. Traffic-signal work will continue for the next several weeks.
Businesses between Roosevelt and White Street are currently accessible via side streets, alleyways, and the new sidewalks. The stretch between Roosevelt and Wilbur is still open and accessible, as are all of the businesses along this section. To get there, head west from Wilbur, south on Wellington, or north on Cascade Drive.
Coming Monday
During the ongoing construction, the U-B is featuring businesses along the corridor. Coming Monday, we’ll put the spotlight on another business along Isaacs. Find all the stories in this series at ubne.ws/isaacs.