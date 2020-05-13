The oldest standing bridge in the city will be replaced as part of a monthslong construction project that has closed off downtown Walla Walla’s Spokane Street.
The 115-year-old Spokane Street bridge crosses the Mill Creek Channel between Main and Alder streets.
The work has long been in the pipeline for the city because of the age and structural integrity. Plans for its replacement, along with a Rose Street bridge, were cemented after securing grant funds in 2017.
Significant cracks and exposed steel were among the discoveries in a bridge inspection in 2017. With cracking along more than half the length of abutment walls, which are not reinforced, the structure could not simply be rehabilitiated, said Johnny LeMaster, a civil engineer for the city and construction project manager for the Spokane Street bridge replacement.
“By replacing the entire structure, we get a new structure designed to last a minimum of 75 years with basic maintenance.”
Closure of the roadway started earlier this month and will run through the targeted October completion.
Businesses that are able to operate, including Chiangmai Thai Restaurant, are accessible to pedestrian traffic by sidewalk. A sign at the Wines of Substance tasting room posted limited hours. Several other businesses on the block will be included in upcoming phases of the governor’s reopening plan.
Periodic closures of the sidewalks come for demolition and replacement, said LeMaster. Sections of the road may open for access throughout the work.
The estimated $2.23 million cost is largely covered by a $1.27 million federal bridge grant, plus the city’s share of matching funds, $577,000 from its general fund, $250,000 from the Port of Walla Walla’s economic development funds and $125,000 from Walla Walla County’s economic development funds.
Construction began near Main Street with utilities and street improvements. The bridge will be removed and replaced starting June 1 when the window opens for crews to begin work in the water.
“The project will also connect water lines on each side of Mill Creek to improve fire flows, looping for redundancy and circulation. Portions of the storm system will also be replaced and include basic treatment before discharging to Mill Creek,” LeMaster said.
Sidewalks along Spokane Street will be replaced and upgraded to meet guidelines established by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Streetscape improvements, including brick pavers, trees and streetlights, will be completed between Main Street and Alder Street.
The bridge is load restricted, and emergency vehicles have been unable to drive over it for several years.
“Replacing the structure will increase our capacity for vehicles going across there, specifically emergency vehicles,” LeMaster said.
This month’s work starts what had been originally intended for 2019. But the timeline was delayed with concerns over the window for “in-water” work between June and November. In April of 2019, the project was delayed for a variety of reasons, including that two bids previously came in higher than expected.
The project was re-bid in October and the contract was awarded to Harry Johnson Plumbing and Excavation, Inc. by Council in December. The delay allowed more time for material ordering, fabrication and the construction review process.
The Spokane Street Bridge is not the final leg of bridgework downtown.
Design is underway for Rose Street Bridge replacement at Third Avenue. That project is slated for 2021, LeMaster said.
There are no other bridge projects currently in the works; however, if funding were available, several other bridges are in need of maintenance, repair or replacement, he said.
Currently, nine other bridge structures are load-posted with weight restrictions and need significant repairs or replacement. Those include bridges on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues, and Main, Otis and Merriam streets above Mill Creek, he said.
Garrison Creek bridges at Third Avenue and Chase Street are on the list, as is Rustic Place above Yellowhawk Creek, he said.