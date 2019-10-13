Competing for the seat representing the West Ward neighborhoods on Walla Walla City Council, formally recognized as Position 5, are Sharon Kay Schiller and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny.
Barbara Clark, current mayor of Walla Walla, is the incumbent for this City Council position. After serving 22 years, she announced earlier this year that she would be retiring. Clark does not reside in the West Ward but could have run for one of the open at-large positions.
The newly formed West Ward generally covers the city west from the Clinton Street intersection north of U.S. Highway 12, encompassing the area around the Washington State Penitentiary and the industrial zone along Rees Avenue.
South of the highway, the Ward reaches west from Second Avenue extending south to incorporate the neighborhood around Lincoln High School and cutting west at Chestnut Street to Ninth Avenue. From there, the whole eastern edge of town from Ninth Avenue and south to the intersection of Myra Road and state Route 125, including the new Walla Walla Town Center and Fort Walla Walla, are included.
Schiller spent most of her childhood in the Valley and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1974. She returned to Walla Walla in 2010, with two bachelor’s degrees and a background in business administration and health care plus a stint in the Army.
She has been involved in volunteer civic organizations since then, including participation in Community Council and the Walla Walla Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
“As a City Council member, I would take seriously any concern that individual citizens bring forth to city officials,” Schiller said. “Issues that I am most passionate about (are) equal treatment under the law (nondiscrimination), aesthetics, safety, non-harassment.”
Smiley-Nakonieczny teaches language arts and social studies at Pioneer High School, and she owns Walla Walla Overstock Outlet downtown with her husband and another couple.
She was born and raised in Walla Walla and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1984. She left for college and returned to the Valley eight years ago to raise her children here. Making the city a great place for families to live, work and play is one of her priorities.
“I believe in maintaining a high quality of life for our law-abiding, hardworking residents,” Smiley-Nakonieczny said. “This means maintaining safety in our neighborhoods and public places, fewer tax increases, more affordable housing options, and transparency in the decision-making process.”
The new location for Walla Walla’s Sleep Center on Rees Avenue is in the West Ward, and issues of homelessness and keeping the city safe, clean and welcoming play key roles in both candidates’ campaign platforms.
“There should not be fear that people will lose their housing because of rising prices, program cuts or unforeseen changes in circumstances,” Schiller said. And residents in the West Ward and throughout the city should “fight blight,” she said, by “disposing of litter in an appropriate manner, maintaining automobiles, taking large refuse items that contribute to clutter to the dump, reducing unnecessary noise, keeping a sense of civility in discussion where there is disagreement, engaging in courtesy driving.”
Smiley-Nakonieczny said she thinks creating the Sleep Center was the right thing to do, but it shouldn’t take money from the city’s general fund.
“The Sleep Center is run by a nonprofit (Alliance for the Homeless) and should be funded by the nonprofit by applying for state and federal grants, which require certain rules and expectations for the granting of the money,” she said. “I am certainly not opposed to helping those who have the desire to be helped, and there are many resources to help.”
Yet urban boundaries and over-restrictive zoning is why Walla Walla is behind in homebuilding, she said. And she “will not support something that is risking the safety of the residents of Walla Walla and their children.”
The key is providing the right services and the right amount of service, she said.
“People have reported to me, as well as I have witnessed, an uptick in crime in the area such as theft, substance abuse, and psychiatric trauma,” she said, referring to issues with having moved the Sleep Center to 15th and Rees avenues. “These types of issues are increasing and not healthy for people living the trauma as well as the residents watching and the public service workers who respond or maintain the area.”
Smiley-Nakonieczny also said that residents in the West Ward rely heavily on city emergency services but also cannot afford increases in taxes and fees that help support those services.
“Transportation, senior services and community policing are all vital in the West Ward,” she said. “As I will be voting on citywide issues, I will always ask how if affects the Ward I represent.”
Schiller is particularly concerned about parks as traffic increases and residences continue to grow along busy streets and state highways.
“It is of utmost importance that the city develop over time with plenty of green space having trees, shrubs, drinking water fountains, benches and picnic tables,” she said.