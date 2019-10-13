Two at-large seats on the Walla Walla City Council are up for grabs this election season including Position 6, held by the unchallenged incumbent Tom Scribner, and Position 7, for which incumbent Steve Moss and newcomer Julian Saturno are in the running.
Moss, the retired CEO of Blue Mountain Action Council, was elected to his seat on City Council in 2015. He is just concluding his first term in the role.
“I have learned a lot over the last four years,” he said. “And I would be an asset to the community and to the Council if elected for another four.”
Saturno, a fifth-generation Walla Wallan who works for his family’s business in real estate and management, is eager to join City Council and represent the community’s younger residents in the decision-making process.
“I believe that if the issues and discussions that are held and voted on today are going to be affecting my generation and generations to come that someone who will be living those decisions should have a voice in them,” he said. “I feel too often we have to fix the problems of the choices made from our past, and if a younger voice could help mitigate those decisions, it could prove beneficial to our future.”
Moss came to Walla Walla in 1973 and in addition to his 37 years at BMAC has been involved in nonprofits throughout those 46 years including Blue Mountain Industries, which provides community-based employment and social support for adults with disabilities, on the boards of numerous organizations, and with the national service program AmeriCorps VISTA, which is what originally brought him to the community.
“That’s what really sparked my interest in running for City Council,” Moss said. “Working within all these organizations gave me a real feel for the social issues in this community and the partnerships and relationships that are working to address them.”
Saturno’s platform in this race touches on issues of responsible development and economic growth, making the city welcoming for people of all ages whether residents or tourists or entrepreneurs, addressing safety and issues of homelessness, stabilizing and subsidizing utilities rates without raising costs for everyone, and the contentious Cottonwood Road/Bachtold annexation — an issue City Council, including Saturno’s opponent — will decide upon in the coming months.
“I love Walla Walla,” Saturno said. “I don’t ever want to see us lose the intimacy this valley holds; for the land that has shaped us, and the history that made us. I want to see Walla Walla prosper, but not at the expense of losing the uniqueness of our community at the sake of development.”
He said he would like to see the city find ways to develop responsibly so as to benefit the entire community and not just provide a financial gain to developers.
“I want to see us strengthen and improve on the assets we already have, such as our parks and recreational trails as well as our historical value,” he said “Also to focus on bringing the community together as much as possible to create an even more of a cohesive community that feels encouraged to participate in local politics.”
Regarding the Cottonwood Road development, Saturno said that with the information he has access to, he’s against it.
“I have heard talk about the potential to puncture the aquifer, and our natural resources are not to be gambled with,” he said. “As well as when talking with the firefighters and EMS union, they informed me they wouldn’t be able to effectively serve and respond to that development at current. Those two reasons alone are very big reasons to say no.”
Moss refrained from commenting on this particular annexation and development application because it is a quasi-judicial matter he’ll likely have to vote on this fall.
Speaking generally about affordable housing and housing development, however, he said that the City Council’s role is to set policy, such as the recent zoning amendments to the Comprehensive Plan to allow for more density, more ancillary homes (or cottages), irregular lot sizes and other possible aids to development.
“We have had an affordable housing problem for a long, long time,” Moss said. Addressing many of these housing challenges was a big part of his job at BMAC for the last few decades.
In addition to these specific issues, Saturno has the big picture in mind for his community.
“I just want to see the success of the local economy and my fellow residents, keeping spending local, keeping development responsible and benefiting the greater good of the city at the top of our priority,” he said. “And mindfully plan for our future here in Walla Walla.”
Moss has his eyes fixed on how he can continue to help guide the city with current projects — such as infrastructure development and maintenance, managing the Mill Creek watershed, bringing jobs to the community and more — as well as future goals.
“I think the city could play a stronger role in helping support the school system,” he said, which could be achieved by continuing to support the Commitment to Communities program, taking a role in advocacy, supporting community policing in neighborhoods, and by encouraging even more partnership programs at the library and the Parks & Recreation Department.
Moss said he’d also like to see two new police officers added to the department and have a hand in finding a solution to funding the city’s ambulance service, which has begun to struggle financially.