The century-old bridge on Rose Street and Third Avenue is up for a replacement, which means the intersection of Third Avenue and Rose Street will be closed for construction beginning Monday, May 24.
City officials say local traffic will have access on Rose Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue and on Rose Street between Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue.
Business access will be maintained during construction, and the work is expected to be complete by November 2021, according to the release.
Emergency vehicles will not have access.
While replacing the bridge, the project will also improve stormwater facilities and provide pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection with curb return bulb-outs, enhanced safety lighting and rectangular rapid flashing beacons to improve pedestrian visibility when crossing Rose Street.
Construction is estimated to cost $4.1 million and will be funded through a $4 million federal bridge grant with no local match and other grants.