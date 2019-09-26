The Walla Walla Valley could get a “big one,” according to earthquake experts, and upcoming events are planned to help residents prepare.
People need to be ready because if the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that happened here in 1936 hit today, it would cause $1.5 million in damages, according to Steven Friedrich, Washington Emergency Management Division spokesman.
An Earthquake Preparedness Roadshow will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Walla Walla County Public Health & Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Room 216. As well, people can register online for the Great Washington ShakeOut, which will be at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17. No registration is required for either event, but the site for voluntary registration for the ShakeOut, a statewide emergency drill, has multiple links to other resources: shakeout.org/washington.
The Hite Fault system is one of those which could devastate the Walla Walla area, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department officials, as it parallels the northeast trending flank of the Blue Mountains.
But there are others.
“There are fault lines that crisscross Central and Eastern Washington, but not a lot of people talk about it,” Friedrich wrote in an email.
He said the roadshow is good timing for his organization because it also does the Great Washington ShakeOut.
“This is a time when students, businesses, work places all over the state, take a minute to drop, cover and hold on,” Friedrich wrote. “This is to help build muscle memory so people don’t run out the door and risk hurting themselves from falling debris.”
Schools in Washington are now required to have earthquake drills, he said.
A national, standardized method developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hazus, has calculated what could happen in the area after various magnitude earthquakes. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake on the Hite fault — impacting Walla Walla, Columbia, Franklin, Benton, Garfield, and Whitman counties — could result in losses including 795 injuries, 2,700 extensively damaged buildings, 1,354 completely damaged buildings, $265 million in losses, 1,321 displaced households, 1,011 people needing shelter and more.
Additionally, a state Department of Commerce database released earlier this year shows about 200 buildings with unreinforced masonry in the Walla Walla and surrounding areas that might be damaged during an earthquake (ubne.ws/2lLl2as).
Friedrich noted effects of an earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, from northern Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino in northern California, would be felt statewide. And, having a kit for any emergency would be useful.
“It’s a sure bet that people will relocate east of the mountains for safety and to help ensure continuity of government,” he wrote. “Supply lines will also be cut off … rail lines and ports damaged, so we encourage residents to be prepared for all hazards — having a go kit for a wildfire can also be used for an earthquake, for instance.”
Friedrich and others said they recommended people be “Two Weeks Ready,” including having a kit, communications plan, writing down important phone numbers, and more, for disasters. The two-week kit can include: one gallon of water per person per day, food for two weeks, can opener, first-aid kit, extra batteries, medical equipment, pet supplies, cash, tools, personal hygiene items, flashlight, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration alert radio, toilet paper, medications, identification/important documents, fire extinguisher, warm clothes, sturdy shoes, eyeglasses/care supplies, and comfort/entertainment.
Besides having a two-week supply at home, experts recommend having smaller kits at work, in the car, for every family member and pets.
For ideas on what to include to be “Two Weeks Ready,” visit ubne.ws/2lzx4Ux.