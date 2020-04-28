Abbott Road will be closed at Howard Street and Fern Avenue on Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m. The closure will last until May 13. Emergency services and local traffic will have access to the road except May 4 and 5. A detour will be in place for residents and emergency services on those days.

