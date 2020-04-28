Abbott Road will be closed at Howard Street and Fern Avenue on Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m. The closure will last until May 13. Emergency services and local traffic will have access to the road except May 4 and 5. A detour will be in place for residents and emergency services on those days.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
