Colville Street between Cherry and Oak streets and Oak Street between Second Avenue and Colville Street will continue to be closed through Friday for road reconstruction work.

Detour routes will be in place. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.