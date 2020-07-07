Road Closure: Olive Street from McKinley Street to Roosevelt Street will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for private utility work. No emergency vehicles will be allowed.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 2 min to read
With a more open community, more people will test positive for COVID-19,… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
Local COVID-19 cases continue increasing Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Local families in need are receiving aid in the form of an extra $399 of… Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 3 min to read
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and a key Democratic legislative leader have t… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 4 min to read
Six months into a pandemic that has killed more than half a million peop… Click or tap here to read more