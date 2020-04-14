Wallula Avenue will be closed from Hussey Street to Campbell Road on Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., while the city performs utility work. Emergency services and local traffic will have access to the road.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
