Walla Walla Avenue between Roosevelt Street and Wellington Avenue will be closed Monday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for utility work by a private contractor.
There will be neighborhood access only and no emergency vehicle access.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
