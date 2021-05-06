Former, longtime editorial page editor for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Rick Eskil, announced Tuesday, May 4, he will run for Walla Walla City Council’s South Ward seat in the election this year.
Retired after 41 years at the newspaper, Eskil believes his knowledge and experience reporting and commenting on city, county and state government will benefit the people of Walla Walla.
Council member Riley Clubb will not seek reelection so he can focus on his growing tech startup, Harvust, leaving the South Ward seat, Position 1, open.
Eskil said he is seeking the South Ward position because he has lived in that section of Walla Walla for 25 years, knows the area well and would provide solid representation to its people.
“I think my views are pretty representative to mainstream Walla Walla,” he said.
With election filing week starting May 17, positions 2 and 3 on Walla Walla City Council, held by Yazmin Bahena and Myron Huie, are also up for grabs.
In 2017, Council members voted to make four of the seven positions at the leadership table represent the four newly created wards in the city, according to U-B coverage at the time.
The Council members at the time were either designated to a ward they lived in, such as Clubb, or stayed in their positions knowing that in the next election they would have to change seats if they wished to be reelected, as was the case for Bahena.
This will be the first election in which Council members will run to represent the South and Central Ward.
If Bahena wishes to run for reelection, which she hasn’t officially announced, she would have to take a different seat because she is currently living in the South Ward. Her current position, based on the configuration decided, will be filled by a resident of the Central Ward, Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said.
Bahena could not be reached by press time for comment.
Huie has also not announced if he will run for reelection, but he said if he does, he intends to run for the South Ward seat because he would want to represent the ward he lives in. He is currently in a seat that becomes an at-large position.
Eskil said his work as the Union-Bulletin editorial page editor for 32 years and, before that, as a local government reporter for nine years, provided him with insights to help him understand Walla Walla and the challenges it faces.
City government needs even more transparency, he said, starting with Council members asking city staff and fellow members more questions in public.
“Too much of the city policy is being approved through the consent agenda, which was designed for expediency and generally means no public discussion,” Eskil said. “It’s a top priority of Council members to ask questions on behalf of citizens, so they fully understand what their city government is doing and why it’s being done.”
He gave an example of the Council in November approving a 2% pay increase for its union employees via the consent agenda, which contains business typically not discussed as separate items but voted on as a whole.
“While the pay raise might well have been justified, a full discussion should have taken place,” he said.
Additionally, Eskil said, he is concerned with the Council’s decision last year to limit its meetings to three hours.
“City government shouldn’t be about expediency, but serving the people,” he said. “If an issue is before the Council that requires more time for public input or discussion, it makes little sense to impose an arbitrary three-hour limit.”
He believes the primary role of government is to provide services to residents that they can’t easily provide for themselves — from streets to public safety and parks. He said he believes Council members should spend their energy on establishing policies that serve the public in those areas.
“It’s a non-partisan position for a reason, that people elect you to set policy for the city,” he said.
“I think there should be some pretty lively discussion so the citizens understand what it is the Council’s thinking, why they’re voting that way and hopefully, when the Council makes the decision, they’ll know why the Council made it, and that’ll help the citizens decide whether they’re for or against.”
He said at the U-B he worked hard to provide information to the public, and as a Council member, he would work just as hard to make sure the public has access to the information it needs about what’s going on in their government.
“I’m good at listening to information, sifting through it, and I am certainly not shy about arguing a point or asking questions that may be uncomfortable,” he said.
“You need to get all of the information out there and think about all facets of an issue because then you come to a better conclusion.”
Apart from his experience working for the newspaper, Eskil volunteers in the community, particularly with youth sports.
He is president of the Walla Walla Valley Youth Baseball & Softball Board and a board member of the Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club (American Legion Baseball). He coaches in the Blue Mountain Baseball League (formerly Babe Ruth Baseball) and has coached other leagues since 1980.
Eskil currently serves on the DeSales Booster Club and spent five years as its president.
He also served on the board of Walla Walla High School’s Big Blue Booster Club, Friends of Children of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Dance Festival.