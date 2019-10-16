A machine in the corner of Ted and Joyce Cox’s garage could shatter the notion that a small rural town can’t make economic sense of glass recycling.
As 12 bottles were fed, one at a time, into the top of the machine Tuesday, a series of hammers inside broke down the glass into sand, or cuttle, and deposited layers of it into a bucket attached to the bottom of the equipment.
Minus some paper from the labels, the fine cuttle was soft and sandy as the small crowd of guests immersed their hands into the bucket.
The demonstration at the couple’s Table Rock development home is one of about eight or nine conducted so far as a way to show what can be done with the massive quantities of bottles coming from a town famous for wine and increasingly beer.
The hope is to find uses for the cuttle and promote the purchase and installation of glass crushers by either industries, agencies or government to serve a community that has no glass recycling.
“There’s no shortage of glass bottles in our area,” Ted Cox told a crowd of about a dozen elected officials and candidates gathered Tuesday evening. “We finally decided something has to be done about it.”
The Coxes made Walla Walla their home six years ago — long enough to see tumult in local recycling. Since 2012, there’s been no program for glass. Even before the last drop-off boxes were closed that year, the program that existed was considered by many to be more of a gesture.
Glass has not been collected curbside in the city of Walla Walla since May 2007. However, separate drop-off sites were established for glass collection, which was transported to a bottle manufacturer in Portland until 2008. City officials said the transport was cost prohibitive. After that, the glass was stockpiled at the Sudbury Road Landfill until mid-2012. Officials said they could find no reuse for the material that penciled out economically.
People the Coxes have met since living here have been unanimous in support of more recycling, said Ted Cox, who taught environmental science in Bellevue for about 12 years.
So he and Joyce Cox set out to try to find a solution.
“As long as people keep thinking about the things that can’t get done instead of things that can, we’ll never get anywhere,” he said.
They asked Philippe Michel, the local contact for Expleco, the company that makes the crushing machines, to order a GLSand glass grinder.
He helped them set up the grinder and learn how to operate it. They showed it to neighbors first, as a way to practice and generate questions that might be asked during their demonstrations.
Then they set out to invite small targeted groups of people who may have an interest and influence. That includes glass artists.
“Glass takes up an inordinate amount of space in garbage containers, and ultimately in the landfill,” an email to 50 or so people began. “And it has a number of potential uses that we want to explore. Ideally, it will become a commodity, or at least not a waste product.”
The idea is to show a small-scale crusher with the hope that larger ones could be a solution locally.
The machines are made in New Zealand, where locals there operate them in bars and convert beer and wine bottles into sand in 3 to 5 seconds per bottle.
“The music is probably loud enough that you don’t even hear it,” Michel quipped.
On a cruise ship, he said, the application could potentially be so useful that the bottles are converted to sand and dumped right into the water.
He believes the municipal use could have applications in roadwork. Mixed with emulsion, Michel said, you have a product stronger than asphalt.
Use is still being determined. Not enough research has been done to show whether the cuttle has a benefit as an agricultural amendment. Joyce Cox has been adding it to her garden and just Tuesday into the stone landscape of the couple’s front entrance. It’s also been used in their pétanque terrain as a dressing.
“The key thing is what to do with the product,” she said.
Running his hand through it, Columbia County Commissioner Chuck Amerein said he thinks it could be used — at the least — as a sandbag filler. The county currently relies on rock crushing operations for that, he said.
Based in New Zealand, Expleco was founded in 2009. There the application can help rebuild beaches, where erosion and sand use diminish beaches, Ted Cox explained.
The GLSand glass grinder can process about 40 to 50 wine bottles in a 5-gallon bucket. (Actually slightly less because the measurement for that quantity of bottles is calculated in liters.)
Most bottles weigh a pound to 20 ounces, he said. Thus, 40 to 50 bottles are upward of 40 to 50 pounds.
For now, the group has processed about 300 bottles in testing and demonstrations to groups gathered at the Cox home.
Ted Cox said a local, unnamed winery plans to use the cuttle on a couple of rows of vineyards to test its value.
“We’re hoping it can be used in a way to replace the use of sand,” he said.