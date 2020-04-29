Repairs to the city’s water transmission line are complete with added protections from future flooding, and residents are expected to transition back to surface water this week, city officials said.
After floodwater broke through Mill Creek Road and sections of the line in February, Apollo Inc. has worked to repair the line.
The infrastructure supplies water to the treatment plant and then to residents of the city.
Officials say, as of last week, they are using four wells to serve the community with water, including Well No. 1, which is back in service after it, too, broke earlier this month.
“We are transitioning back to surface water this week as the turbidity of the water flowing through the main clears up enough for our treatment system to process,” Public Works Director Ki Bealey said.
The water line also washed out during the flood of 1996, requiring repairs, according to previous reports.
During this year’s flood, the water line washed out in three locations, dislodging 280 feet of 30-inch pipe, Bealey said.
For protection against future flooding events, gabion baskets and concrete thrust blocks were installed around the pipe, he said.
Costs of repairs was approximately $750,000, billed to the city, the public works director said.
The city plans to request funding assistance for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the disaster declaration, he said.
Bealey said the city was notified of the presidential declaration for Washington flooding events on Tuesday. The presidential declaration for Oregon was received April 8.
The water line, controlled by the city of Walla Walla, lies in Oregon, he said. “We are still trying to figure out which declaration the city’s transmission line will be covered under. The city’s insurance is also part of the reimbursement puzzle,” Bealey said.
The decision may be made on a state or federal level, he said.