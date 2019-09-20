Registration is now open for a two-day planning workshop next month on the future of the Walla Walla watershed.
At the workshops, stakeholders from Washington and Oregon will refocus and build on the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership to create a long-term water strategy. Washington State Department of Ecology’s Office of Columbia River will lead the effort, in conjunction with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The event will happen Oct. 3-4 at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. People can register online at bit.ly/2mmc5Vb.
In a release, state Department of Ecology officials said the workshops will help prepare plans for the next 30 years of watershed management in the Walla Walla River basin. The new phase, dubbed Walla Walla Water 2050, will enlist irrigators, conservationists and private citizens along with representatives from tribal,
federal, state and local governments.
“We’re looking for people with an interest in the basin to attend the workshop and share insights on how Walla Walla Basin water should be managed to meet growing demands over the coming decades,” said Tom Tebb, director of the Office of Columbia River.