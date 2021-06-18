With spring gone and summer underway, keep an eye out for puncturevine while enjoying the outdoors. The plant’s spiky little fruit can pop bike tires.
Puncturevine, also called goathead or devil’s thorn, is classified by the City of Walla Walla as a Class B “noxious weed,” meaning that it is exceptionally destructive, competitive, and difficult to control.
It grows along the ground, and its fruit harbors large spikes which can be harmful to people, animals, bike tires and similar equipment, plaguing the use of recreational areas, sidewalks, and multi-use pathways during the spring and summer months.
Report any infestations of puncturevine by emailing parks@wallawallwa.gov, and the Puncturevine Task Force will forward the information to the responsible agency.
The City of Walla Walla, the State Department of Transportation, and Walla Walla County created the task force mainly from the local biking community’s want to enjoy Walla Walla safely, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello explained in a phone interview.
Local bike shops and cycleries also signed on to support the task force’s formation.
Before the task force, locals were unsure as to how to report puncturevine which led to disorganization and confusion surrounding the vine’s removal.
Many residents contacted the City of Walla Walla. However, the most commonly reported areas of infestations of the vine are owned by the State Department of Transportation and outside the city’s jurisdiction.
To mitigate the disarray of information and streamline a solution, a single point of contact was created.
The Puncturevine Task Force consists of a team who manage the singular email to which residents submit reports of their encounters with the vine.
The team organizes the reports and forwards them to their respective agencies.
Rizzitiello explained that moving forward, the task force and the agencies involved are also discussing putting up signage to warn path-users of puncturevine in areas that prompt a high frequency of reports.