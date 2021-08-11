Would you like to weigh in on Walla Walla’s plan for managing the 7,000-plus trees in the city’s urban forest? You have until Aug. 30 to send city officials a note.
Walla Walla City Council heard all about urban forest management at a recent public work session. It was here that an updated ArborPro Urban Forestry Management Plan was presented in draft state to city officials.
Now the Parks and Recreation Department has opened an input period for the public to comment on the plan until Monday, Aug. 30. Input or questions can be submitted to Parks Director Andy Coleman or mailed to the department.
“We’re doing the public input process right now for folks to have time to read the plan because it is 50-some pages, so it takes some time to dig into,” Coleman said.
After that, the draft plan will be taken to the Parks and Recreation and Urban Forestry Advisory Board on Sept. 13. Walla Walla City Council is set to vote on the plan Sept. 22. Both meetings have opportunity for public comment.
In 2019, the City Council passed an ordinance incorporating street trees into the city’s stormwater system. Stormwater funds and additional Department of Natural Resources grants allowed the city to hire ArborPro, a tree services company based in California, to complete an inventory of the city’s street trees and update the Urban Forestry Management Plan initially published in 2000.
At the July 26 work session, city arborist Kyle Clemens presented the inventory of Walla Walla street trees recently performed by ArborPro. Significant findings from the inventory included a total count of 7,965 trees, which was well above expected.
Sixty-nine percent of Walla Walla’s tree population is in “good” or better condition, and 174 distinct species of trees make their home here. The city’s current canopy cover is 20.3%. Many major cities use the goal of 40% canopy cover, which is where Walla Walla is aiming.
Clemens said 75% of the city’s urban forest needs pruning, 21% needs planting, 2% of the trees need to be removed and 2% of stumps need to be removed. Of these, 69 trees are labeled as “priority one” removal because of the high risk that they will fail in the near future. And 152 trees are “priority two” removal, which is a lesser risk of failure.
A 17-question community survey by the city gauged resident sentiments about the state of Walla Walla’s urban forest.
The survey had over 400 respondents. From these responses, 48% of people thought that the condition of Walla Walla’s urban forest is good, 51% of people believe city trees are receiving good care and 91% think Walla Walla’s urban forest is valuable.
ArborPro’s Urban Forestry Management Plan identified 2,187 vacant tree sites. In recent years, 50-100 trees have been planted in Walla Walla annually.
The hope with this plan is to plant 220 trees each year to increase the city’s tree population by 3% annually. 220 trees will cost approximately $44,000. Planting priority throughout the plan has been assigned to the 517 large to very large sites identified.
The plan does not have a specific planting budget listed. Coleman explained that the number of trees recommended for planting are what staff will use for future budget requests for the department.
“Over the last 10 years, there have been over twice as many trees planted compared to those removed,” Coleman said. “We have more work to do in this area and look forward to increasing our tree planting efforts in the near future.”
At least one local advocacy group, Tree People of Walla Walla, is not satisfied with the proposed plan.
Founders Thomas Mair and Gayle Foster Bodorff have been involved with Walla Walla trees since they moved to the area in 2016.
The pair fell in love with the local trees and worked with different landscape committees to promote a large urban canopy and to emphasize more careful pruning practices.
Bodorff said they believe pruning mature trees is like wounding them and can act as entry points for pests and diseases.
“Every cut is a wound, and it takes years for the tree to heal because they move slowly,” Mair explained.
Mair said the proposed plan spends too much of the budget on pruning rather than planting. While he said the city has done a great job planting, he stated that funding for planting is “not apparent in the ArborPro plan.”
Mair believes that the plan ultimately lacks public input, as the urban forestry plan created 21 years ago was crafted after years of community consensus.
“If you look at other plans on the internet, and there’s a lot of them out there and there’s a lot of help for writing plans, they all involve months of community input,” Mair said. “It’s not a homemade plan for our community.”
Mair thinks a solution to this problem would be more community involvement in the form of public meetings.