Public comments spark Council discussion of the freedom rally

When two Walla Walla City Council members attended Saturday’s protest downtown against the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, it led to an outpouring of both support and outrage among residents that spilled over into the body’s regular meeting Wednesday night.
Members Myron Huie and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny attended the “freedom rally” where over 100 people came to protest against a statewide order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus but has left businesses in dire straits.
In Wednesday’s meeting, held online as part of the city’s safety measures during this pandemic, two residents submitted comments that were addressed by the Council.
One asked whether the city will take action to prevent the violation of the governor’s orders, specifically the RCW 43.06.220 giving state-of-emergency powers to the governor. The other comment requested that the Council introduce and pass a motion of censure, or motion expressing a strong opinion of disapproval, toward the actions of Huie and Smiley-Nakonieczny.
The resulting discussion, which City Council members agreed to carry over into a workshop after stay-home orders are lifted and they can meet in person, dove into the murky waters of how to handle situations where members are not unanimously speaking in one voice, which Mayor Tom Scribner said was bound to occur, and how to accommodate that as a city and as an individual.
Council member Steve Moss, who brought up the idea for a workshop, said he wanted to understand why Huie and Smiley-Nakonieczny attended the rally.
“I take my responsibility being on Council as one of a trust of the community,” he said. “I think we have an obligation to provide and protect and I hold myself to a high obligation.”
He said that everybody has a right to represent their own opinion, especially in times of confusion, but speaking in one voice and speaking clearly makes a difference in how people react.
“There is a policy that we are, by mandate of the governor ... to address and to enforce,” Moss said. “And so I would just like to make sure that we are not sending messages that are conflicting, at least officially.”
Huie and Smiley-Nakonieczny both said at the rally that they were there under their own volition and did not represent the official stance of the Council.
Smiley-Nakonieczny also made it clear in an opinion piece Monday in the Union-Bulletin that she was present as a listener. Huie also mentioned he was there to listen to constituents.
Huie said during Wednesday’s meeting that he attended the protest because he wanted to hear the comments business owners and the general public would make about their position on the issue, and he could not have received those comments if he had not attended the rally.
“We have a responsibility to listen to the public,” he said. “There were a number of people there that were very concerned about the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.”
He said the first amendment and other legal reasons were why he felt he could attend, and he felt he was not representing the City Council when he was there.
“I made it clear I was representing myself as an individual,” he said.
Smiley-Nakonieczny, who is a local educator, said in the meeting that when a teacher, news reporter or Council member expresses a controversial opinion, they will be hammered by people who disagree and not hear from the many who do agree.
“People who agree do not want to express their opinion because they have just watched the effects of being courageous and expressing an opinion in public,” she said.
“We need to talk about what the city can do to help our constituents survive, or soon there will be no jobs to go back to. As a city, we need to look at how we can help, how we can open safely, but how we can help our constituents, and I am very passionate about this, so that is why I was at the rally.”